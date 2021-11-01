Stateside: Hillsdale Co. elections drama; UM Title IX policies; historical markers revisited
Today on Stateside, a look at the University of Michigan’s new Title IX misconduct policies and at Gov. Whitmer’s calls for auto insurance fund to pay drivers back. Then, a discussion about the effort to update 1,700 historical markers across the state to tell a fuller story. And, local election drama in a southern Michigan township, where a clerk who refused to turn over election equipment for a routine software check lost her oversight of this week’s vote.
Understanding University of Michigan’s new misconduct policies
- Nisa Khan is a data reporter for Michigan Radio.
Whitmer calls on auto insurance fund to rebate drivers ASAP
- Rick Pluta is a politics reporter and producer for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
Updating Michigan’s historical markers
- Sandra S. Clark is Director of the Michigan History Center and a member of the Michigan Historical Commission.
Township clerk stripped of election authority. Then voting equipment went missing.
- Jonathan Oosting is a politics reporter for Bridge Michigan.