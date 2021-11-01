© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Hillsdale Co. elections drama; UM Title IX policies; historical markers revisited

Published November 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT
Hart Verity Voting Tabulator
State of Michigan
Adams Township election clerk Stephanie Scott was stripped of election oversight authority after she refused to allow maintenance to a Hart Veracity voting tabulator like this one. Scott feared the state could delete old election data from the machine. Past election data is not stored on tabulators.

Today on Stateside, a look at the University of Michigan’s new Title IX misconduct policies and at Gov. Whitmer’s calls for auto insurance fund to pay drivers back. Then, a discussion about the effort to update 1,700 historical markers across the state to tell a fuller story. And, local election drama in a southern Michigan township, where a clerk who refused to turn over election equipment for a routine software check lost her oversight of this week’s vote.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Understanding University of Michigan’s new misconduct policies

  • Nisa Khan is a data reporter for Michigan Radio.

Whitmer calls on auto insurance fund to rebate drivers ASAP

  • Rick Pluta is a politics reporter and producer for the Michigan Public Radio Network.

Updating Michigan’s historical markers

  • Sandra S. Clark is Director of the Michigan History Center and a member of the Michigan Historical Commission.

Township clerk stripped of election authority. Then voting equipment went missing.

  • Jonathan Oosting is a politics reporter for Bridge Michigan. 

StatesideElectionsMichigan historyUniversity of MichiganTitle IXauto insurance
