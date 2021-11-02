Stateside: How teachers are doing this year; Custer statue controversy; our metaverse future

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Education Association addresses how Michigan K-12 schools are struggling to find staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a look into the metaverse: what is it, and how does Meta (Facebook) play into it? And, the city of Monroe faces criticism over their memorialization of General George Armstrong Custer, who played a role in the genocide of Native Americans.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

MEA president says teachers need more resources for students traumatized by pandemic



Paula Herbart is the President of the Michigan Education Association.

Relocating Monroe’s Custer statue: Activists and residents continue their quest



Katybeth Davis is the District 1 Delegate for Monroe County.

Nat (Nathaniel) Spurr is the vice-chair of Michigan Democratic Party’s Anishinaabek Caucus

What is the metaverse, anyway? The technological shift behind Facebook’s rebrand.

