Stateside

Stateside: How teachers are doing this year; Custer statue controversy; our metaverse future

Published November 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT
MEA president says teachers need more resources for students traumatized by the pandemic.

Today on Stateside, the Michigan Education Association addresses how Michigan K-12 schools are struggling to find staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a look into the metaverse: what is it, and how does Meta (Facebook) play into it? And, the city of Monroe faces criticism over their memorialization of General George Armstrong Custer, who played a role in the genocide of Native Americans.

MEA president says teachers need more resources for students traumatized by pandemic

  • Paula Herbart is the President of the Michigan Education Association.

Relocating Monroe’s Custer statue: Activists and residents continue their quest

  • Katybeth Davis is the District 1 Delegate for Monroe County.
  • Nat (Nathaniel) Spurr is the vice-chair of Michigan Democratic Party’s Anishinaabek Caucus

What is the metaverse, anyway? The technological shift behind Facebook’s rebrand. 

  • Robby Ratan is an Associate Professor of Media and Information at Michigan State University.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
