Stateside: Jackson's first Black mayor; post-ICU trauma; Detroit elections; Babe Ruth’s U.P. game

Today on Stateside, we talk with Daniel Mahoney, the Jackson County commissioner who has become the first Black mayor of Jackson, Michigan. Also, we learn about a clinic that helps patients and caregivers recover after a traumatic visit to the ICU. Then, what a third term and a restacked City Council mean for Detroit's mayor Mike Duggan. And, we find out what happened when baseball’s biggest star played in the Upper Peninsula town of Iron Mountain.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

The city of Jackson elects first Black mayor



Daniel Mahoney is Jackson's Mayor-elect and current Jackson County commissioner.



Going to the ICU can be a traumatic experience. This clinic helps patients and caregivers recover



Dr. Brent Funk is a neuropsychologist with Henry Ford Health System’s Post ICU Brain Health Clinic.

Detroit Politics: a third term for Mayor Duggan, with restacked City Council



Nancy Kaffer is an editorial page writer with the Detroit Free Press.



When baseball’s biggest star played in the Upper Peninsula town of Iron Mountain

