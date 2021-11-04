© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Jackson's first Black mayor; post-ICU trauma; Detroit elections; Babe Ruth’s U.P. game

Published November 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, we talk with Daniel Mahoney, the Jackson County commissioner who has become the first Black mayor of Jackson, Michigan. Also, we learn about a clinic that helps patients and caregivers recover after a traumatic visit to the ICU. Then, what a third term and a restacked City Council mean for Detroit's mayor Mike Duggan. And, we find out what happened when baseball’s biggest star played in the Upper Peninsula town of  Iron Mountain.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on SpotifyApple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

The city of Jackson elects first Black mayor

  • Daniel Mahoney is Jackson's Mayor-elect and current Jackson County commissioner.

Going to the ICU can be a traumatic experience. This clinic helps patients and caregivers recover

  • Dr. Brent Funk is a neuropsychologist with Henry Ford Health System’s Post ICU Brain Health Clinic.

Detroit Politics: a third term for Mayor Duggan, with restacked City Council

  • Nancy Kaffer is an editorial page writer with the Detroit Free Press.

When baseball’s biggest star played in the Upper Peninsula town of  Iron Mountain

  • Troy Henderson is the Michigan History Center’s Upper Peninsula historian.

