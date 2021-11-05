Stateside: Redistricting commission woes; tampon tax repeal; new Detroit Zoo director

Today on Stateside, a look into what went down at the most recent meeting of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Then, Governor Whitmer signs bills to repeal the statewide taxes on the sale of period products, following prolonged lobbying efforts by activists. And the new director of the Detroit Zoo, Dr. Hayley Murphy, talks gorilla cardiac health, animal care, and what it means to be the first female director in zoo's 93-year history.

New maps, secret meetings prompt legal questions for redistricting commission

Clara Hendrickson is a Report for America fellow with the Detroit Free Press.

After years of lobbying, Michigan ends “tampon tax” on feminine hygiene products

Laura Strausfeld is the co-founder and executive director of the advocacy group Period Equity.



Detroit Zoo’s new director talks gorilla health and breaking gender barriers