© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Redistricting commission woes; tampon tax repeal; new Detroit Zoo director

Published November 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
pads and tampons
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
This week, Governor Whitmer signed a bill that crosses the political aisle to repeal the state tax on the sale of period products as "luxury items."

Today on Stateside, a look into what went down at the most recent meeting of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Then, Governor Whitmer signs bills to repeal the statewide taxes on the sale of period products, following prolonged lobbying efforts by activists. And the new director of the Detroit Zoo, Dr. Hayley Murphy, talks gorilla cardiac health, animal care, and what it means to be the first female director in zoo's 93-year history.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

New maps, secret meetings prompt legal questions for redistricting commission

After years of lobbying, Michigan ends “tampon tax” on feminine hygiene products

  • Laura Strausfeld is the co-founder and executive director of the advocacy group Period Equity.

Detroit Zoo’s new director talks gorilla health and breaking gender barriers

  • Dr. Hayley Murphy is a veterinarian and the new director of the Detroit Zoo.

Tags

Statesidetampon taxDetroit ZooMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content