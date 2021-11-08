Stateside: Rep. Tlaib on infrastructure bill; new film explores Henry Ford’s complex legacy; impact of child tax credit
U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib discusses voting "no" on the recently passed trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to support its social infrastructure counterpart as a package deal. Then, a new film reflects on Henry Ford’s complex legacy by having his ghost confront it in Detroit, blending fact with fiction. And, a parent and an economist offer perspectives on the impact of the expanded child tax credit on families in Michigan.
Rep. Tlaib says infrastructure bill without Build Back Better is broken deal
- Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
How would the ghost of Henry Ford reconcile his antisemitic, racist actions? New film asks just that
- Andy Kirshner is the creator of the new film 10 Questions for Henry Ford, which is available to stream November 9-14, following its premiere at the Ojai Film Festival.
Two perspectives on what the child tax credit means for Michigan families
- Anita Cobb is a Lansing resident and the parent of three children.
- Betsey Stevenson is a labor economist and professor at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.