Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Rep. Tlaib on infrastructure bill; new film explores Henry Ford’s complex legacy; impact of child tax credit

Published November 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST
John Lepard as Henry Ford
Andy Kirshner
/
The ghost of Henry Ford (John Lepard) kills time on Detroit’s “People Mover.”

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib discusses voting "no" on the recently passed trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to support its social infrastructure counterpart as a package deal. Then, a new film reflects on Henry Ford’s complex legacy by having his ghost confront it in Detroit, blending fact with fiction. And, a parent and an economist offer perspectives on the impact of the expanded child tax credit on families in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Rep. Tlaib says infrastructure bill without Build Back Better is broken deal

  • Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a Democrat representing Michigan’s 13th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

How would the ghost of Henry Ford reconcile his antisemitic, racist actions? New film asks just that

  • Andy Kirshner is the creator of the new film 10 Questions for Henry Ford, which is available to stream November 9-14, following its premiere at the Ojai Film Festival.

Two perspectives on what the child tax credit means for Michigan families

  • Anita Cobb is a Lansing resident and the parent of three children. 
  • Betsey Stevenson is a labor economist and professor at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy. 

Child Tax Credit, Henry Ford, Infrastructure
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
