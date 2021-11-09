Stateside: Politics of the infrastructure bill; searching for shipwrecks; new Great Lakes funding

Today on Stateside, the recent infrastructure bill passed by Congress is expected to net Michigan billions in funding for things like road repairs and updating water systems. We dug into the politics behind getting—and spending—that money. And, we talked about what the funding could do for Great Lakes cleanup efforts. Then, three new shipwrecks have been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior this year. More than 200 years old, the ships tell vivid stories of the past. We spoke with someone doing the meticulous work to recover and restore these vessels.

What the infrastructure bill could mean for the health of the Great Lakes



Laura Rubin is the director of the environmental advocacy group Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition.

Scouring Lake Superior’s floor for long lost shipwrecks

Bruce Lynn is the executive director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Paradise, MI.

Federal funding provides once-in-a-generation opportunity for Michigan’s infrastructure

Riley Beggin is a Washington correspondent for The Detroit News.

Zoe Clark is director of content for Michigan Radio.

Parents on the Child Tax Credit: "You have the chance to reduce child poverty...and you're not taking it? How dare you."