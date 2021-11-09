© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Politics of the infrastructure bill; searching for shipwrecks; new Great Lakes funding

Published November 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST
Crews replace a lead water service line in Flint.
Lindsey Smith
/
Michigan Radio
In recent years, cities like Flint have begun to replace lead water service lines because they can pose a serious public health risk. Those pipes are just one of the many outdated features of Michigan's water infrastructure that could see upgrades thanks to funding from the federal infrastructure bill.

Today on Stateside, the recent infrastructure bill passed by Congress is expected to net Michigan billions in funding for things like road repairs and updating water systems. We dug into the politics behind getting—and spending—that money. And, we talked about what the funding could do for Great Lakes cleanup efforts. Then, three new shipwrecks have been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior this year. More than 200 years old, the ships tell vivid stories of the past. We spoke with someone doing the meticulous work to recover and restore these vessels.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

What the infrastructure bill could mean for the health of the Great Lakes

  • Laura Rubin is the director of the environmental advocacy group Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition.

Scouring Lake Superior’s floor for long lost shipwrecks

  • Bruce Lynn is the executive director of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in Paradise, MI.

Federal funding provides once-in-a-generation opportunity for Michigan’s infrastructure

  • Riley Beggin is a Washington correspondent for The Detroit News.
  • Zoe Clark is director of content for Michigan Radio.

Parents on the Child Tax Credit: "You have the chance to reduce child poverty...and you're not taking it? How dare you."

  • Catherine Hadley is a student parent at the University of Michigan.
  • This postcard was produced by Michigan Radio's Rachel Ishikawa.

Tags

StatesideBuild Back BetterChild Tax Creditshipwrecklake superiorwater infrastructureInfrastructureGreat Lakes
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content