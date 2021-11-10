© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: COVID strains hospitals; climate hunger strike; WFH ergonomics; veganizing Midwest cuisine

Published November 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
Emergency room hospital
Pixabay
/

A doctor shares how a slow, steady surge of COVID is straining Michigan's hospitals, and a Kalamazoo science teacher discusses his a dramatic stand for climate action. Then, an ergonomics expert explains how to avoid aches and pain without spending a lot of money. Finally, the editor of the new Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen cookbook discusses plant-based versions of favorite Midwestern dishes.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Michigan's slow autumn COVID-19 surge pushes healthcare system's limits

  • Dr. Bradley Uren is a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and a past president of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians.

Kalamazoo teacher takes stand for climate action

  • Josh Gottlieb is a physics teacher at Kalamazoo Central High School.

Ergonomics expert on how to avoid work pains without expensive gadgets

  • Cindy Zielinski, MS, OTRL, is an occupational therapy supervisor and lead for the MHealthy Ergonomics Awareness Program at the University of Michigan.

From coneys to pierogies, cookbook gives Midwestern favorites a vegan makeover

  • Meredith Pangrace is the editor of the new cookbook Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen and Creative Director of Belt Publishing.

Tags

StatesideCOVIDclimate changeEnvironmentergonomicsvegan
Stay Connected
Related Content