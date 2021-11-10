Stateside: COVID strains hospitals; climate hunger strike; WFH ergonomics; veganizing Midwest cuisine

A doctor shares how a slow, steady surge of COVID is straining Michigan's hospitals, and a Kalamazoo science teacher discusses his a dramatic stand for climate action. Then, an ergonomics expert explains how to avoid aches and pain without spending a lot of money. Finally, the editor of the new Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen cookbook discusses plant-based versions of favorite Midwestern dishes.

Michigan's slow autumn COVID-19 surge pushes healthcare system's limits

Dr. Bradley Uren is a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and a past president of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians.

Kalamazoo teacher takes stand for climate action



Josh Gottlieb is a physics teacher at Kalamazoo Central High School.

Ergonomics expert on how to avoid work pains without expensive gadgets



Cindy Zielinski, MS, OTRL, is an occupational therapy supervisor and lead for the MHealthy Ergonomics Awareness Program at the University of Michigan.

From coneys to pierogies, cookbook gives Midwestern favorites a vegan makeover

