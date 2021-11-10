Stateside: COVID strains hospitals; climate hunger strike; WFH ergonomics; veganizing Midwest cuisine
A doctor shares how a slow, steady surge of COVID is straining Michigan's hospitals, and a Kalamazoo science teacher discusses his a dramatic stand for climate action. Then, an ergonomics expert explains how to avoid aches and pain without spending a lot of money. Finally, the editor of the new Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen cookbook discusses plant-based versions of favorite Midwestern dishes.
Michigan's slow autumn COVID-19 surge pushes healthcare system's limits
- Dr. Bradley Uren is a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and a past president of the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians.
Kalamazoo teacher takes stand for climate action
- Josh Gottlieb is a physics teacher at Kalamazoo Central High School.
Ergonomics expert on how to avoid work pains without expensive gadgets
- Cindy Zielinski, MS, OTRL, is an occupational therapy supervisor and lead for the MHealthy Ergonomics Awareness Program at the University of Michigan.
From coneys to pierogies, cookbook gives Midwestern favorites a vegan makeover
- Meredith Pangrace is the editor of the new cookbook Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen and Creative Director of Belt Publishing.