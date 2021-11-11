Stateside: Deer hunting decline; writer Angeline Boulley; Abdul El-Sayed on climate and health

As the climate change summit in Glasgow comes to an end, Abdul El-Sayed gave us his thoughts on youth activism and Michigan’s future. Then, what happens to the deer population when there are fewer hunters? And, Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley on her debut novel, a YA thriller about an 18-year-old Anishinaabe sleuth.

As hunting declines, Michigan deer populations soar



Kelly House is an environment reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley on the “Indigenous Nancy Drew”



Angeline Boulley is the author of the YA thriller Firekeeper's Daughter. She is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

This segment originally aired on February 19, 2021.

Abdul El-Sayed on climate, youth activism, and making COP26 promises a reality



Abdul El-Sayed is a public health expert and former candidate for Michigan governor.

Parents on the Child Tax Credit: "You have the chance to reduce child poverty...and you're not taking it? How dare you."