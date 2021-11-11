© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Deer hunting decline; writer Angeline Boulley; Abdul El-Sayed on climate and health

Published November 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
two deer in a fall forest with leaves on the ground
Harrison Fitts
/
Unsplash
There are fewer Michiganders hunting for deer, and some people worry that could fuel an unchecked boom in the deer population—putting ecosystems and drivers at risk.

As the climate change summit in Glasgow comes to an end, Abdul El-Sayed gave us his thoughts on youth activism and Michigan’s future. Then, what happens to the deer population when there are fewer hunters? And, Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley on her debut novel, a YA thriller about an 18-year-old Anishinaabe sleuth.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

As hunting declines, Michigan deer populations soar

Ojibwe author Angeline Boulley on the “Indigenous Nancy Drew”

  • Angeline Boulley is the author of the YA thriller Firekeeper's Daughter. She is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
  • This segment originally aired on February 19, 2021.

Abdul El-Sayed on climate, youth activism, and making COP26 promises a reality

  • Abdul El-Sayed is a public health expert and former candidate for Michigan governor. 

Parents on the Child Tax Credit: "You have the chance to reduce child poverty...and you're not taking it? How dare you."

  • Christie Donn a Michigander and mom to a six-year-old and a two-year-old.
  • Michigan Radio producer Rachel Ishikawa produced this postcard.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
