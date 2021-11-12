Stateside: Danny Fenster sentenced in Myanmar; Detroit music tour; Bell’s Brewery sold

Today on Stateside, a Michigan journalist has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar. Local parents weigh in on the child tax credit, and the Detroit Sound Conservancy and City Institute is kicking off bus tours that explore the musical history of the city. Then, we revisit Stateside’s conversation with Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery and discuss the company’s recent move to sell.

Journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years in Myanmar prison



Steven Butler is the Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Muskegon parent Liz Londo on the Child Tax Credit



Liz Londo is a Muskegon resident and self-proclaimed “professional volunteer.”

Tour spotlights Detroit’s historic music places, bringing awareness to city’s global, cultural significance



Michelle Jahra McKinney is the executive director and director of collections at the Detroit Sound Conservancy and City Institute.

Kalamazoo father on how the Child Tax Credit is a game changer



Jacob Pinney-Johnson is one of the leaders of the Fatherhood Network in Kalamazoo County.

Larry Bell sells Bell’s Brewing after years of declining to do just that

