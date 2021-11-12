© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Danny Fenster sentenced in Myanmar; Detroit music tour; Bell’s Brewery sold

Published November 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST
Danny Fenster (R) with his brother Bryan (L) and mother Rose (center).
Courtesy of Bryan Fenster
/
Bryan Fenster
Danny Fenster (R) poses with his mother (center) and brother Bryan (L). Fenster, a journalist, has been sentenced to prison in Myanmar under charges of allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Today on Stateside, a Michigan journalist has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar. Local parents weigh in on the child tax credit, and the Detroit Sound Conservancy and City Institute is kicking off bus tours that explore the musical history of the city. Then, we revisit Stateside’s conversation with Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery and discuss the company’s recent move to sell.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Journalist Danny Fenster sentenced to 11 years in Myanmar prison

  • Steven Butler is the Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Muskegon parent Liz Londo on the Child Tax Credit

  • Liz Londo is a Muskegon resident and self-proclaimed “professional volunteer.”

Tour spotlights Detroit’s historic music places, bringing awareness to city’s global, cultural significance

  • Michelle Jahra McKinney is the executive director and director of collections at the Detroit Sound Conservancy and City Institute. 

Kalamazoo father on how the Child Tax Credit is a game changer

  • Jacob Pinney-Johnson is one of the leaders of the Fatherhood Network in Kalamazoo County.

Larry Bell sells Bell’s Brewing after years of declining to do just that

  • Larry Bell is the founder of Bell’s Brewery.
  • Dustin Walsh is a reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

