Stateside: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
Today on Stateside, conversations with Congressman Andy Levin and a former colleague of Danny Fenster about the sudden release of the Michigan-native journalist from prison in the military state of Myanmar. Also, a closer look at changes to Ann Arbor's housing-rental ordinance that has set up a fight between student renters and landlords. And we talk to the folks behind a new PBS documentary about U.S. military veterans deported after they complete their service.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:
- Congressman Andy Levin, Democrat representing Michigan's 9th congressional district
- Andrew Nachemson, journalist covering politics and human rights in Southeast Asia
- Ember McCoy, PhD student at U of M and a member of the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) Housing Caucus
- Daniel Cherrin, spokesman for the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association
- Carleen Hsu, journalism professor at MSU, and editor of documentary "American Exile"
- John Valadez, journalism professor at MSU and production director of the documentary "American Exile"
- Manuel Valenzuela, Vietnam War veteran at the center of the documentary "American Exile"