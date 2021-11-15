Stateside: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Today on Stateside, conversations with Congressman Andy Levin and a former colleague of Danny Fenster about the sudden release of the Michigan-native journalist from prison in the military state of Myanmar. Also, a closer look at changes to Ann Arbor's housing-rental ordinance that has set up a fight between student renters and landlords. And we talk to the folks behind a new PBS documentary about U.S. military veterans deported after they complete their service.

