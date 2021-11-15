© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Published November 15, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST
Today on Stateside, conversations with Congressman Andy Levin and a former colleague of Danny Fenster about the sudden release of the Michigan-native journalist from prison in the military state of Myanmar. Also, a closer look at changes to Ann Arbor's housing-rental ordinance that has set up a fight between student renters and landlords. And we talk to the folks behind a new PBS documentary about U.S. military veterans deported after they complete their service.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON THE SHOW TODAY:

  • Congressman Andy Levin, Democrat representing Michigan's 9th congressional district
  • Andrew Nachemson, journalist covering politics and human rights in Southeast Asia
  • Ember McCoy, PhD student at U of M and a member of the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO) Housing Caucus
  • Daniel Cherrin, spokesman for the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association
  • Carleen Hsu, journalism professor at MSU, and editor of documentary "American Exile"
  • John Valadez, journalism professor at MSU and production director of the documentary "American Exile"
  • Manuel Valenzuela, Vietnam War veteran at the center of the documentary "American Exile"
