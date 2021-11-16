Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
Today on Stateside, as Michigan’s fourth wave of COVID-19 surges forward, Michigan Radio Reporter Dustin Dwyer tells us how hospitals are trying to keep up with increasing caseloads. The down to earth joys of observing the space station orbit. How fake property owners in Detroit are taking payments for home they do not own. And Detroit tries to get its hands around the rules for lead inspections in the city’s aging apartment stock.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dustin Dwyer is a Michigan Radio reporter based in Grand Rapids
- Tamar Charney is writer and media consultant
- Erin Einhorn is a Detroit reporter with NBC News Digital
- June Walker is a Detroiter and victim of a fake property owner sales scam
- Nina Ignaczak is editor and founder of the online Planet Detroit environmental news service