Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Published November 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST
Today on Stateside, President Biden visits metro Detroit to talk about electrification, but can Michigan execute the process of spending this much money? Plus, some love for Michigan's conservation success story: the wild turkey. Also, keeping the very invasive sea lamprey under control in the Great Lakes. And what’s going on with the Twindemic: dealing with flu and COVID at the University of Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • U.S. Representative Dan Kildee, Democrat from Flint Township (MI-5)
  • Al Stewart, director of Nimrod Education Center at Hillsdale College
  • Max Copeland, reporting intern for Interlochen Public Radio (IPR). This piece originally aired on IPR’s Points North podcast
  • Dr. Preeti Malani, professor and the Chief Health Officer at the University of Michigan

Statesidethanksgivingflu seasonCOVID outbreakturkeyselectric vehiclesjoe bidenU.P.sea lamprey
