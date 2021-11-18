© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Published November 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Kellogg’s employees continue to strike in Battle Creek as they protest seven-day work weeks and mandatory overtime. An MLive reporter covering the strike breaks down the union's demands. Then, two parents spoke about masking in schools, vaccines for kids, and other pandemic school year challenges. Plus, a look into how Michigan families from all different backgrounds celebrate Thanksgiving.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lindsay Moore, MLive economy reporter
  • Caitlyn Perry Dial, Brighton resident and parent of two kids
  • Arlyssa Heard, Detroit resident and parent of one
  • Mark Kurlyandchik, freelance food writer

Tags

Statesidethanksgivingrecipeskelloggparentsschool mask mandate
