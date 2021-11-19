© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, November 19, 2021

Published November 19, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, an assessment of Governor Whitmer’s COVID leadership following a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services led press conference on Thanksgiving COVID safety; issuing a mask advisory. And, a dizzying $95-million, 10-year contract extension for Spartans football coach Mel Tucker ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Buckeyes. Then, an MLive reporter uncovers prevalent sexual assault at Michigan’s Faster Horses music festival. Plus, remembering the legacy of Nathan Johnson, an impactful Black architect in Detroit. Lastly, a Thanksgiving cocktail from the Cheers! team.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Tags

StatesideGovernor WhitmerMichigan State University footballsexual assaultarchitectureCheers!
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content