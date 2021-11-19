Stateside: Friday, November 19, 2021

Today on Stateside, an assessment of Governor Whitmer’s COVID leadership following a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services led press conference on Thanksgiving COVID safety; issuing a mask advisory. And, a dizzying $95-million, 10-year contract extension for Spartans football coach Mel Tucker ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Buckeyes. Then, an MLive reporter uncovers prevalent sexual assault at Michigan’s Faster Horses music festival. Plus, remembering the legacy of Nathan Johnson, an impactful Black architect in Detroit. Lastly, a Thanksgiving cocktail from the Cheers! team.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

