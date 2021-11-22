© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

Published November 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Detroit schools superintendent talks school cleaning, closings, and potential COVID vaccine mandates. Also, writer Jerry Dennis on how climate change is shifting conditions “Up North.”  And gathering for holiday meals can be a joyful experience, but what about grieving the loss of loved ones?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District
  • Jerry Dennis, author of Up North In Michigan: A Portrait of the Land Across Four Seasons
  • Alex Beggs, senior staff writer at Bon Appétit

