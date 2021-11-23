Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

A beloved Detroit Thanksgiving tradition is returning to the streets after a COVID hiatus. We spoke with the group putting on the city's Thanksgiving Day parade. Then, writer Ellen Airgood reflected on how her own experiences as part of the rural, working class inform the characters in her latest novel. And Metro Detroit bedroom pop phenom Chloe Moriondo talked to us about making hits, and taking shots at what people expect of her.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: