Songs from the Trail: Thanksgiving music special

Sure, you know Motown and Detroit Rock City, but Michigan is also a state full of new music to discover. Join hosts Jackson Smith and Steve Girbach on Songs from the Trail, a Michigan Radio music special. Songs from the Trail broadcasts weekly on WVBI on Beaver Island in the middle of Lake Michigan.

On this special you'll be introduced to new music and artists from Michigan, and revisit some classics with Detroit musicians and composers, Curtiss and Herschel Boone. The brothers and their other siblings were part of groups Detroyt, The Boone Brothers, and Lil' Soul Brothers, before going on to successful solo careers. Check out this video of the Lil' Soul Brothers on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1966, and this one from The Boone Brothers on "The Scene" in 1983.

Here are the artists and music you'll hear on this special: