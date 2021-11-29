Stateside: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

The omicron variant of the coronavirus threw the world into a bit of a panic over the weekend. Today on Stateside, we asked an epidemiologist what it could mean for Michigan. Then, is there a better way to think about climate action than as a high stakes countdown? And, speaking of climate, one globalization expert is predicting that in 2050, nowhere in the world looks better to be than Michigan. Plus, do delays in Enbridge's original timeline for building a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac spell trouble for the energy company?

