Stateside: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

Published November 29, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST
3D rendering of coronavirus
The World Health Organization announced last week that the omicron variant of the coronavirus had several concerning mutations from the original coronavirus (pictured here), which could affect its transmissibility or the severity of symptoms.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus threw the world into a bit of a panic over the weekend. Today on Stateside, we asked an epidemiologist what it could mean for Michigan. Then, is there a better way to think about climate action than as a high stakes countdown? And, speaking of climate, one globalization expert is predicting that in 2050, nowhere in the world looks better to be than Michigan. Plus, do delays in Enbridge's original timeline for building a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac spell trouble for the energy company?

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


  • Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan
  • Kyle Whyte, professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan and a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council
  • Parag Khanna, founder and managing partner of FutureMap, a global strategic advisory firm, and the author of the new book Move: The Forces Uprooting Us
  • Patrick Shea, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio. His story The Great Lakes Tunnel: displayed and delayed was originally reported for Interlochen Public Radio’s podcast Points North.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
