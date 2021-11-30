Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
Today on Stateside, a dire situation for West Michigan hospitals as COVID cases reach near record highs. We checked in with the head of Kent County's health department. Then, the legacy of Cora Anderson, the first Native American woman to serve as a Michigan state representative. And, U.S. Senator Gary Peters talked about the congressional negotiations over President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Plus, everything you need to know about the white pine, Michigan's state tree.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Gary Peters, U.S. Senator from Michigan
- Wenona Singel, associate professor and assistant director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center at Michigan State University
- Hillary Pine, Northern Lower Peninsula historian at the Michigan History Center
- Adam London, administrative health officer for the Kent County Health Department