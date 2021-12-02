© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Published December 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST
Today on Stateside, grief continues to linger across Michigan in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon. In response, lawmakers in Lansing are once again going head-to-head over gun safety - both in homes and schools. April revisits a conversation with a law enforcement expert on what makes a threat appear credible, and a discussion on what leads kids to obtain and use firearms.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Representative Matt Koleszar, member of the Michigan House of Representatives for District 20.
  • Emily Lawler, lead political reporter for MLive.
  • David Ceci, dean of Public Services and Director of Law Enforcement Training at Oakland Community College.
  • Marc Zimmerman, director of the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center and a professor of public health, psychology, and education at the University of Michigan.

