Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Today on Stateside, grief continues to linger across Michigan in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday afternoon. In response, lawmakers in Lansing are once again going head-to-head over gun safety - both in homes and schools. April revisits a conversation with a law enforcement expert on what makes a threat appear credible, and a discussion on what leads kids to obtain and use firearms.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: