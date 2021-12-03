Stateside: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Today on Stateside, the Oakland County prosecutor talked to us about what convinced her to charge the parents of the alleged Oxford High School mass shooter with involuntary manslaughter. Also, a Republican state representative on whether this latest school shooting changes the gun-control conversation in Lansing. Then, Native communities honor and preserve Michigan’s wild rice beds. And, a finance journalist debunks fears of a Christmas tree shortage narrative.

