Stateside: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
Today on Stateside, the Oakland County prosecutor talked to us about what convinced her to charge the parents of the alleged Oxford High School mass shooter with involuntary manslaughter. Also, a Republican state representative on whether this latest school shooting changes the gun-control conversation in Lansing. Then, Native communities honor and preserve Michigan’s wild rice beds. And, a finance journalist debunks fears of a Christmas tree shortage narrative.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Phil Green, Republican state representative for Michigan's 84th House District
- Sophia Saliby, WKAR producer and All Things Considered host. You can find her story about the push to make wild rice the official state grain here.
- Brian O'Connor, freelance finance journalist
- Karen McDonald, Oakland County prosecutor