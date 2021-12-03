© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Published December 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, the Oakland County prosecutor talked to us about what convinced her to charge the parents of the alleged Oxford High School mass shooter with involuntary manslaughter. Also, a Republican state representative on whether this latest school shooting changes the gun-control conversation in Lansing. Then, Native communities honor and preserve Michigan’s wild rice beds. And, a finance journalist debunks fears of a Christmas tree shortage narrative.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Phil Green, Republican state representative for Michigan's 84th House District
  • Sophia Saliby, WKAR producer and All Things Considered host. You can find her story about the push to make wild rice the official state grain here.
  • Brian O'Connor, freelance finance journalist
  • Karen McDonald, Oakland County prosecutor

Tags

StatesideStatesideGuns in Schoolsgun controlchristmas treeoxford high school shootingOakland Countywild riceAnishinaabe
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content