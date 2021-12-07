© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST
Today on Stateside, attorney Deb LaBelle clarifies the legal rights afforded to Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley, who is a minor charged as an adult. Then, an Arizona legislator weighs in on a Michigan House bill that would give the State authority over short-term rental regulations. Plus, writer Nandi Comer talks generational wealth among Black Detroiters and keeping her Mendota House in the family.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Deb LaBelle, attorney
  • John Kavanagh, Arizona state representative (R)
  • Nandi Comer, writer, poet and homeowner

