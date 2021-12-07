Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
Today on Stateside, attorney Deb LaBelle clarifies the legal rights afforded to Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley, who is a minor charged as an adult. Then, an Arizona legislator weighs in on a Michigan House bill that would give the State authority over short-term rental regulations. Plus, writer Nandi Comer talks generational wealth among Black Detroiters and keeping her Mendota House in the family.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Deb LaBelle, attorney
- John Kavanagh, Arizona state representative (R)
- Nandi Comer, writer, poet and homeowner