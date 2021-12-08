© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Published December 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses seeking justice in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting through investigation, prosecution, and gun law reform. Then, Dearborn’s first Arab American mayor-elect, Abdullah Hammoud, talks about his historic win and what comes next. Finally, strategies to calm your mind from Ethan Kross, psychologist and author of the book Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General
  • Abdullah Hammoud, Michigan House Representative for the 15th District and mayor-elect of Dearborn (This conversation originally aired Nov. 3, 2021.)
  • Ethan Kross, psychologist and director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan (This conversation originally aired October 11, 2021.)

StatesideOxfordoxford high school shootinggunsDearbornpsychology
