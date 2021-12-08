Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

Today on Stateside, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses seeking justice in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting through investigation, prosecution, and gun law reform. Then, Dearborn’s first Arab American mayor-elect, Abdullah Hammoud, talks about his historic win and what comes next. Finally, strategies to calm your mind from Ethan Kross, psychologist and author of the book Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

