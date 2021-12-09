Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

With many Michigan hospitals reaching full capacity and counties reporting positivity rates of up to 40%, MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel joins us for the latest update on how Michigan is handling a recent spike in COVID cases. Then, Detroit's first historian, Jamon Jordan, discusses the new position and what he hopes to bring to the role. To wrap things up, U-M medical historian Dr. Howard Markel explains the origins of the double helix and talks about his new book, “The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA’s Double Helix”.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: