Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST
Today on Stateside, documentary filmmaker Buddy Moorehouse is back to discuss the upcoming Michigan vs. Georgia playoff game. It will be the first time Michigan has played a Georgia team that allows black athletes. Then, we revisit Stateside's conversation with artist Rashaun Rucker about how he uses images of pigeons to narrate the experience of black men in America. Finally, journalist Imani Mixon remembers Aaliyah and her impact on Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Buddy Moorehouse, documentary filmmaker
  • Rashaun Rucker, interdisciplinary artist and photographer
  • Imani Mixon, multimedia journalist

