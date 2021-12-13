© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2021

Published December 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST
Record numbers of COVID hospitalizations have packed Michigan's ICUs and ERs and led to cancellations and postponements of care for other serious conditions. Today on Stateside, Dustin Dwyer shares what he’s seen and heard while reporting at hospitals in West Michigan. Then, a reporter and a professor discuss UFO sightings in Michigan and the hunt for extraterrestrial life. After that, a look at non-alcoholic craft beers in Michigan. And finally, Rachel Ishikawa brings a remembrance of legendary Detroit musician Kelli Hand, pioneer of Detroit’s unique “high tech soul” techno sound.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio reporter
  • David Leins, WDET reporter and UFO enthusiast
  • Nilton Renno, University of Michigan Professor of Climate and Space Sciences & Engineering
  • Michelle Zajac, Beer and Wine Buyer at Arbor Farms Market in Ann Arbor
  • Rachel Ishikawa, Michigan Radio podcast producer

