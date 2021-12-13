Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2021

Record numbers of COVID hospitalizations have packed Michigan's ICUs and ERs and led to cancellations and postponements of care for other serious conditions. Today on Stateside, Dustin Dwyer shares what he’s seen and heard while reporting at hospitals in West Michigan. Then, a reporter and a professor discuss UFO sightings in Michigan and the hunt for extraterrestrial life. After that, a look at non-alcoholic craft beers in Michigan. And finally, Rachel Ishikawa brings a remembrance of legendary Detroit musician Kelli Hand, pioneer of Detroit’s unique “high tech soul” techno sound.

