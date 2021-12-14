Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
As Michigan's coronavirus cases continue to surge heading into the holiday season, a health equity official discusses the recent decline in pediatric vaccination rates and what this means for the state. Then, the owners of the iconic M Go Blue Barn talk upcoming plans to transform the space into a "barn and grille". And to wrap things up, a staff writer at The Atlantic sums up his recent profile of Michigan Republican Representative Peter Meijer.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Dr. Marijata Daniel-Echols, program officer for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
- Bill and Matt Parker, father and son duo and owners of M Go Blue barn and property
- Tim Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic