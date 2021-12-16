Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Today on Stateside, a Democrat and a Republican discuss the latest election fraud scheme from Trump loyalists. Then, a Tennessee country musician shares how Southern culture was steeped into her Detroit upbringing. Plus, a UM professor talks mapping the road to economic recovery in 2022.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Mark Brewer, former chair of the Michigan Democratic party
- Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican party
- Alice Randall, writer, professor, and musician
- Justin Wolfers, professor of economics and public policy, University of Michigan.