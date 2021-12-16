© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Published December 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, a Democrat and a Republican discuss the latest election fraud scheme from Trump loyalists. Then, a Tennessee country musician shares how Southern culture was steeped into her Detroit upbringing. Plus, a UM professor talks mapping the road to economic recovery in 2022.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


  • Mark Brewer, former chair of the Michigan Democratic party
  • Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan Republican party
  • Alice Randall, writer, professor, and musician
  • Justin Wolfers, professor of economics and public policy, University of Michigan.

Tags

StatesideStatesideelection interferencemusiceconomics
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content