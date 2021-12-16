Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
Today on Stateside, Oxford has its first school board meeting since the shooting. Also, two Michigan teachers on how schools and society can support teachers amidst shootings, staffing shortages, and another year of teaching during COVID. Plus, the current poet laureate of the U.P.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- David Jesse, higher education reporter at the Detroit Free Press
- Jessyca Matthews, English teacher at Carmen-Ainsworth High School
- Matinga Ragatz, education consultant and Stateside education commentator
- M. Bartley Seigel, 2021-2022 poet laureate of Michigan's Upper Peninsula