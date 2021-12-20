Stateside: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
Today on Stateside, we checked on resettlement efforts for the hundreds of Afghan refugees moving to mid-Michigan. Then, a new podcast invites us to imagine a world where mass-incarceration is a thing of the past. And, Traverse City photojournalist John Russell talks about capturing the community in photo for nearly five decades.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Judi Harris, director of refugee services at St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities in Lansing
- Amanda Alexander, founding executive director of the Detroit Justice Center and co-host/producer of the podcast Freedom Dreams
- Casey Rocheteau, communications manager at Detroit Justice Center and co-host/producer of the podcast Freedom Dreams
- John Russell, photojournalist and author of My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images
- Lester Graham, reporter at Michigan Radio and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers
- Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy's Tastings and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers