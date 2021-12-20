© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Published December 17, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST
The word "state" on a blue background and then "side" flipped vertically on a green background. Underneath, it reads "Weekdays at 3 and 9pm"

Today on Stateside, we checked on resettlement efforts for the hundreds of Afghan refugees moving to mid-Michigan. Then, a new podcast invites us to imagine a world where mass-incarceration is a thing of the past. And, Traverse City photojournalist John Russell talks about capturing the community in photo for nearly five decades. 

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Judi Harris, director of refugee services at St. Vincent’s Catholic Charities in Lansing
  • Amanda Alexander, founding executive director of the Detroit Justice Center and co-host/producer of the podcast Freedom Dreams
  • Casey Rocheteau, communications manager at Detroit Justice Center and co-host/producer of the podcast Freedom Dreams
  • John Russell, photojournalist and author of My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images
  • Lester Graham, reporter at Michigan Radio and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers
  • Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy's Tastings and co-author of Cheers to Michigan: A Celebration of Cocktail Culture and Craft Distillers

Tags

Statesiderefugeesmid-Michiganmass incarcerationphotography
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content