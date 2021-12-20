© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

Published December 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
Today on Stateside, a look into the last two decades with the Detroit Pistons PA announcer John Mason. Then, Chef Rigato of Mabel Gray on what the transformations of the past few years mean to the restaurant business. Plus, Larry Bell sells Bell’s Brewing after years of declining to do just that.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


  • John Mason, announcer for the Detroit Pistons and co-host of the Mason & Starr Morning Show on KISS-FM
  • James Rigato, chef and owner of the farm-to-table restaurant Mabel Gray
  • Larry Bell, founder of Bell’s Brewery
  • Dustin Walsh, reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

