Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
Today on Stateside, we hear from longtime Detroit radio personality John Mason about his storied career in the broadcast industry. Then, what a book of vegan recipes can tell us about the diverse palate here in the Rust Belt. Plus, a sneaker design star re-opens Detroit’s historically Black business school — with no tuition payments.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- John Mason, longtime Detroit radio personality and current floor announcer for the Detroit Pistons
- Meredith Pangrace, editor of the cookbook Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen and Creative Director of Belt Publishing
- D’Wayne Edwards, former Nike shoe designer who recently announced plans to reopen the former Lewis College of Business, as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design