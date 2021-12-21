© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Published December 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
90.jpg

Today on Stateside, we hear from longtime Detroit radio personality John Mason about his storied career in the broadcast industry. Then, what a book of vegan recipes can tell us about the diverse palate here in the Rust Belt. Plus, a sneaker design star re-opens Detroit’s historically Black business school — with no tuition payments.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Mason, longtime Detroit radio personality and current floor announcer for the Detroit Pistons
  • Meredith Pangrace, editor of the cookbook Rust Belt Vegan Kitchen and Creative Director of Belt Publishing
  • Support for arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs
  • D’Wayne Edwards, former Nike shoe designer who recently announced plans to reopen the former Lewis College of Business, as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design

Tags

StatesideentrepreneurshipCookingradio
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content