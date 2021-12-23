© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Published December 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST
Today on Stateside, all the books you need to get you through the end of the year. Then, a trio from Traverse City gets back on the road, with a new grasp on the band’s identity. Plus, writer and critic Douglas Wolk plows through thousands of Marvel comics in search of heroes, villains, and narrative triumphs.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Keith Taylor, poet and U of M emeritus lecturer who stops in each December to clue us in about some of the notable Michigan titles we may have missed
  • The Accidentals, the nationally acclaimed trio from Traverse City, which includes songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Savannah Buist and Katie Larson, along with percussionist Michael Dause
  • Support for arts and culture coverage is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs
  • Douglas Wolk, writer and critic who read the entirety of Marvel Comics’ output spanning more than half a century, and wrote the book, All of the Marvels

