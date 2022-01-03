Stateside: Monday, January 3, 2022
Today on Stateside, we hear from Lori Higgins, bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit, on how Michigan's schools are reacting to the continued fourth surge of COVID. Then, artist, author and social media figure Sarah Nisbett explains the process of how one can joyfully evolve from doodling to drawing. Finally, we examine the potential benefits and drawbacks to the recently released new voting maps for Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
Lori Higgins, Chalkbeat Detroit's bureau chief
Sarah Nisbett, artist and author of Drawn on the Way, which encourages busy people to find creativity in the moments in between the tasks of life
Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press reporter and a Report for America fellow
- State Senator Adam Hollier, represents northeast Wayne County including Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and Highland Park