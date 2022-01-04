Stateside: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Today on Stateside, Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner joins to talk about the recent surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and what to expect when sending kids back to school in 2022. Then, a brief rundown of Michigan's role in the long history of hockey. To wrap up, a U of M professor discusses public health policymaking and how it has changed as COVID-19 continues to evolve.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Ben Shuldiner, Lansing Public Schools superintendent
- Bruce Berglund, historian, writer and author of The Fastest Game in the World
- Debra Furr-Holden, professor of public health at Michigan State University and Associate Dean for Public Health Integration