Stateside: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Today on Stateside, Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner joins to talk about the recent surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and what to expect when sending kids back to school in 2022. Then, a brief rundown of Michigan's role in the long history of hockey. To wrap up, a U of M professor discusses public health policymaking and how it has changed as COVID-19 continues to evolve.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Ben Shuldiner, Lansing Public Schools superintendent
  • Bruce Berglund, historian, writer and author of The Fastest Game in the World
  • Debra Furr-Holden, professor of public health at Michigan State University and Associate Dean for Public Health Integration

Statesideomicron varianthockeyhistoryschoolslansing school districtpublic health
