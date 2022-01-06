Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Today on Stateside, Congress seeks answers from Michigan about the January 6 insurrection. Also, we look into the new Congressional maps for Metro Detroit. Will the changes represent the state’s largest Black city? And one Michigan actress goes from doing outdoor recreation commercials to living the hunting life forreal. 

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


  • Craig Mauger, political reporter at the Detroit News
  • Zavia Ferguson, actress
  • Beth Gruden, vice chair of the Michigan Wildlife Council
  • Greg Bowens, political strategist and public relations specialist
  • Branden Snyder, co-executive director of Detroit Action

Tags

Statesidedeer huntinginsurrectionelection fraudDetroit City CouncilMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
