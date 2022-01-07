© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Published January 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
Today on Stateside, major corporations like Ford and DTE resume contributing to the campaigns of lawmakers who refused to certify 2020 election results. Then, U.S. automakers' dominance wanes as Toyota tops 2021 sales and electric cars gain popularity. Plus, getting to the bottom of Michigan's new political map with Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service. And a writer sets out to find flock of feathery friends she hasn't seen in a while.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:


  • Riley Beggin, Washington correspondent, Detroit News
  • Michelle Krebs, executive analyst, Cox Automotive
  • Zach Gorchow, executive editor and publisher, Gongwer Michigan
  • Tamar Charney, Ann Arbor based writer and media consultant

