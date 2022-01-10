© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Published January 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, on Stateside, we talk with a U-M professor who studies vaccine rates and hesitancy about if the recent omicron surge may move the needle on vaccination. Next, a scientist talks about how the Great Lakes region is under thin ice. Then, we speak with two investigative reporters who filed a detailed story on former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who stands accused of sexual assault by his sister-in-law.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr Abram Wagner, assistant professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
  • James Kessler, scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmopsheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
  • Kelly House and Jonathan Oosting, reporters, Birdge Michigan

Tags

Statesideiceinvestigationomicron variant
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content