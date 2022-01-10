Stateside: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Today, on Stateside, we talk with a U-M professor who studies vaccine rates and hesitancy about if the recent omicron surge may move the needle on vaccination. Next, a scientist talks about how the Great Lakes region is under thin ice. Then, we speak with two investigative reporters who filed a detailed story on former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who stands accused of sexual assault by his sister-in-law.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dr Abram Wagner, assistant professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
- James Kessler, scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmopsheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
- Kelly House and Jonathan Oosting, reporters, Birdge Michigan