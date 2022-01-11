Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
Today on Stateside, a pulmonologist from Beaumont hospital provided a firsthand account of the current state of Michigan's hospitals amid the most recent surge of the omicron variant. Then, we talked to two Michigan photographers who are on a mission to document grandmothers throughout the nation. To wrap up, an environmental justice expert discussed the importance of giving Indigenous voices a platform in the conversation about climate change solutions.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dr. Matthew Trunsky, pulmonologist for Beaumont Health
- John Hanson, Detroit-based photographer
- Joey Schultz, Traverse City-based photographer
- Kyle Whyte, professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan