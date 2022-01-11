© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Published January 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST
Today on Stateside, a pulmonologist from Beaumont hospital provided a firsthand account of the current state of Michigan's hospitals amid the most recent surge of the omicron variant. Then, we talked to two Michigan photographers who are on a mission to document grandmothers throughout the nation. To wrap up, an environmental justice expert discussed the importance of giving Indigenous voices a platform in the conversation about climate change solutions.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr. Matthew Trunsky, pulmonologist for Beaumont Health
  • John Hanson, Detroit-based photographer
  • Joey Schultz, Traverse City-based photographer
  • Kyle Whyte, professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Michigan

Statesidephotographyomicron variantbeaumont health systemhospitalsenvironmental justiceclimate changeIndigenous
