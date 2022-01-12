Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Today on Stateside, gun arrests are on the rise in Detroit. Advocates say police are making wholesale arrests. But cops disagree. Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed broke down what's going on. Also, a website that is expanding opportunities for Anishinaabek people to learn about their language online. And, how assistance from the military is helping some Michigan hospitals cope with a crush of patients.
GUESTS:
- Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Radio
- Max Copeland, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Stacie Sheldon, UX practitioner, author, and co-founder and technical manager of Ojibwe.net
- Margaret Noodin, poet, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor, and co-founder and content manager of Ojibwe.net
- Dr. Preeti Malani is the chief health officer at the University of Michigan
- Capt. Julie Goode, active duty Army nurse practitioner
- Thomas Lanni, chief operating officer at Beaumont Health