Stateside: January 13, 2022

A newly released report from the Michigan State Police reveals that Troopers are pulling over black drivers at a disproportionately high rate. On today's show, we take a look at the research behind these findings and what this report means. Next, in honor of national letter writing week, a state archivist joins to talk about the lost art of handwritten letters.

Then, a DNR Forest Health expert gives an update on how Michigan's hemlock trees are faring as their population continues to be jeopardized by an invasive pest. To wrap up, we examine the effect of remote learning on Michigan students as the pandemic continues to keep kids out of classrooms.

