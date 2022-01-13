© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: January 13, 2022

Published January 13, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
A newly released report from the Michigan State Police reveals that Troopers are pulling over black drivers at a disproportionately high rate. On today's show, we take a look at the research behind these findings and what this report means. Next, in honor of national letter writing week, a state archivist joins to talk about the lost art of handwritten letters.

Then, a DNR Forest Health expert gives an update on how Michigan's hemlock trees are faring as their population continues to be jeopardized by an invasive pest. To wrap up, we examine the effect of remote learning on Michigan students as the pandemic continues to keep kids out of classrooms.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Scott Wolfe, associate professor of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University
  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist
  • Drew Rayner, West Michigan HWA Coordinator with the DNR's Forest Health Response Team
  • Tracie Mauriello, state education policy reporter with Chalkbeat Detroit and Bridge Michigan

Tags

StatesideMichigan State Policeremote learninghemlock woolly adelgidconservation
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
