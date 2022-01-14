© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Jan. 14, 2022

Published January 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we took a look at one demographic that was left behind in new political maps released by the Michigan Independent Citizens redistricting committee: incarcerated individuals. Plus, an ACLU attorney on a new report showing Michigan State Police troopers disproportionately pull over Black drivers.

And, as the fate of Roe V. Wade remains unclear, we discussed a plan to preserve abortion rights in Michigan with a petition drive. Finally, a sneak peek into Detroit's underground music scene with record label Assemble Sound, following their announcement of a new partnership with Atlantic Records.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive
  • Mark Fancher, staff attorney for the Racial Justice Project of the ACLU of Michigan
  • Rick Pluta, Capitol bureau chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Garret Koehler, general manager and co-founder of Assemble Sound

StatesideMichigan State Policeabortionprisonpolice reformmusicredistrictingDetroit music
