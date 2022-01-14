Stateside: Jan. 14, 2022
Today on Stateside, we took a look at one demographic that was left behind in new political maps released by the Michigan Independent Citizens redistricting committee: incarcerated individuals. Plus, an ACLU attorney on a new report showing Michigan State Police troopers disproportionately pull over Black drivers.
And, as the fate of Roe V. Wade remains unclear, we discussed a plan to preserve abortion rights in Michigan with a petition drive. Finally, a sneak peek into Detroit's underground music scene with record label Assemble Sound, following their announcement of a new partnership with Atlantic Records.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive
- Mark Fancher, staff attorney for the Racial Justice Project of the ACLU of Michigan
- Rick Pluta, Capitol bureau chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network
- Garret Koehler, general manager and co-founder of Assemble Sound