Stateside: Jan. 14, 2022

Today on Stateside, we took a look at one demographic that was left behind in new political maps released by the Michigan Independent Citizens redistricting committee: incarcerated individuals. Plus, an ACLU attorney on a new report showing Michigan State Police troopers disproportionately pull over Black drivers.

And, as the fate of Roe V. Wade remains unclear, we discussed a plan to preserve abortion rights in Michigan with a petition drive. Finally, a sneak peek into Detroit's underground music scene with record label Assemble Sound, following their announcement of a new partnership with Atlantic Records.

