Stateside

Stateside: January 18, 2022

Published January 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we talk with Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud, the first Arab American and Muslim to hold the position, about urgent issues facing the city. Then, an investigative report uncovers fudged graduation and employment rates at Baker College.

Also, a look into the ramifications of former University of Michigan President Schlissel's departure after having an "inappropriate relationship" with an employee. Plus, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist sits down to share his experience with COVID and more.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Abdullah Hammoud, mayor of Dearborn, former state representative
  • Anna Clark, reporter for ProPublica
  • David Jesse, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Sarah Prescott, attorney, Title IX specialist
  • Garlin Gilchrist, lieutenant governor of Michigan

