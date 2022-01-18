Stateside: January 18, 2022

Today on Stateside, we talk with Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud, the first Arab American and Muslim to hold the position, about urgent issues facing the city. Then, an investigative report uncovers fudged graduation and employment rates at Baker College.

Also, a look into the ramifications of former University of Michigan President Schlissel's departure after having an "inappropriate relationship" with an employee. Plus, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist sits down to share his experience with COVID and more.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

