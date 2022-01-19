Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Today, Stateside digs into the University of Michigan’s $490 million settlement with 1,050 survivors who have come forward with claims of sexual abuse as students at the hands Dr. Robert Anderson. The doctor practiced sports medicine at U of M for 37 years. After that, a conversation with the Kalamazoo College grad who produced the Academy Award shortlisted short film Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets), which follows a Black nurse through a crisis in 1980s Apartheid South Africa. Finally, a look at the devastating cost of Michigan’s new auto no fault law for one catastrophically injured collision survivor who has lost care.

