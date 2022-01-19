© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Published January 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today, Stateside digs into the University of Michigan’s $490 million settlement with 1,050 survivors who have come forward with claims of sexual abuse as students at the hands Dr. Robert Anderson. The doctor practiced sports medicine at U of M for 37 years. After that, a conversation with the Kalamazoo College grad who produced the Academy Award shortlisted short film Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets), which follows a Black nurse through a crisis in 1980s Apartheid South Africa. Finally, a look at the devastating cost of Michigan’s new auto no fault law for one catastrophically injured collision survivor who has lost care.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kim Kozlowski, reporter for the Detroit News
  • Manvir Grewal, attorney representing Anderson survivors
  • Elizabeth Abdnour, attorney and former Title IX investigator at Michigan State University
  • Christine Cho, producer of Lakutshon’ Ilanga (When the Sun Sets)
  • Tracy Samilton, reporter for Michigan Radio

