Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Published January 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
Today on Stateside, we address the University of Michigan's recent settlement with survivors of abuse at the hands of Dr. Robert Anderson, which comes days after the removal of Mark Schlissel as president of the university. Despite the current, pandemic-related lack of events and occasions, one Detroit shop owner joins to discuss the value of a snazzy wardrobe.

Then, an advertising executive from Domino's Pizza explains the reasoning behind the company's new campaign against delivery apps. To wrap up, we speak with an Afghani student at Calvin University about her harrowing new book, Courage: My Story of Persecution, which tells the story of her upbringing and escape from the Taliban.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Jordan Acker, Chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents
  • Rachel Lutz, owner of the Peacock Room in Detroit
  • Kate Trumbull, Senior Vice President of Advertising at Domino’s Pizza
  • Freshta Tori Jan, author

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
