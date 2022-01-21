Stateside: Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
On today's show, a University of Michigan student weighed in on the social media frenzy following the removal of Mark Schlissel as president of the university. Then, a former Michigan State University cross country athlete joined us to talk about the prevalence of eating disorders in the world of sports. Plus, a filmmaker discussed his work capturing the story of two beloved piping plovers. Finally, Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham mix up a special non-alcoholic cocktail for Dry January.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Claire Hao, U of M senior and former editor-in-chief at the Michigan Daily
- Maggie Farrell, former MSU cross country runner and graduate student at Texas State University
- Bob Dolgan, filmmaker behind the documentary Monty and Rose 2: The World of Monty and Rose.
- Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy's Tastings
- Lester Graham, Michigan Radio environmental reporter
Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.