Stateside: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Today on Stateside, 49 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide, the decision’s future seems uncertain. We broke down what it would mean in Michigan if the decision were to be overturned. We also checked in on three campaigns looking to pass ballot initiatives this fall on reproductive rights, raising the minimum wage, and changing election audit rules. Plus, a conversation with the West Michigan-based queen representing the state on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

