© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Published January 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
stateside-full-show.png

Today on Stateside, 49 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide, the decision’s future seems uncertain. We broke down what it would mean in Michigan if the decision were to be overturned. We also checked in on three campaigns looking to pass ballot initiatives this fall on reproductive rights, raising the minimum wage, and changing election audit rules. Plus, a conversation with the West Michigan-based queen representing the state on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zach Gorchow, executive editor and publisher of Gongwer News Service
  • Colin Jackson, reporter for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Chance Lambert, drag queen representing Michigan as Orion Story on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tags

Statesideabortionpetition drivesperformance art
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content