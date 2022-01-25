Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Today on Stateside, Republicans file a lawsuit over the state's redistricting committee's recently redrawn political map. Then, GM's multibillion-dollar investment into Michigan auto plants, and how it could affect the industry. Plus, tracing Michigan's "pension tax" from former Governor Rick Snyder to Governor Whitmer, who is expected to announce its repeal. Also, we hear from a pro-life advocate as part of our ongoing abortion rights series.

