Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

Published January 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST
Today on Stateside, Republicans file a lawsuit over the state's redistricting committee's recently redrawn political map. Then, GM's multibillion-dollar investment into Michigan auto plants, and how it could affect the industry. Plus, tracing Michigan's "pension tax" from former Governor Rick Snyder to Governor Whitmer, who is expected to announce its repeal. Also, we hear from a pro-life advocate as part of our ongoing abortion rights series.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sergio Martinez Beltran, reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Kalea Hall, reporter, Detroit News
  • Rick Pluta, capitol bureau chief, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Genevieve Marnon, legislative director, Right to Life of Michigan

