Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

As demographer Kurt Metzger crunched state population numbers, he found that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a sobering population development for Michigan. For the first time in state history, in 2020, more people died than were born here. Metzger and economist Charley Ballard joined us today to unpack those figures and to discuss possible economic repercussions. State Representative Mari Manoogian stopped by to discuss why she's pushing bills to enhance and clarify Michigan's distracted driving laws dealing with electronic devices. After that, two conversations continued Stateside’s series on reproductive rights in Michigan. Nicole Wells Stallworth and Sommer Foster, two leaders of the Reproductive Freedom for All coalition, discussed their effort to add abortion rights to Michigan’s constitution through a statewide vote in November.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

