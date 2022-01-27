Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Today on Stateside, making sense of Michigan's COVID situation amid falling hospitalization rates and record-high case counts. Also, reparations plans for Detroiters who lost their homes due to over evaluation of property, aggressive tax collections and foreclosure policies. Then, a recap of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, which she delivered last night. Plus, Governor Whitmer plans to restore Earned Income Tax Credit for Michiganders.

