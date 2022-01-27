Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Today on Stateside, making sense of Michigan's COVID situation amid falling hospitalization rates and record-high case counts. Also, reparations plans for Detroiters who lost their homes due to over evaluation of property, aggressive tax collections and foreclosure policies. Then, a recap of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address, which she delivered last night. Plus, Governor Whitmer plans to restore Earned Income Tax Credit for Michiganders.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dustin Dwyer, reporter and producer, Michigan Radio
- Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio
- Bernadette Atuahene, law professor, Illinois Institute of Technology’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, cofounder, Coalition for Property Tax Justice
- Nancy Kaffer, columnist, Detroit Free Press
- Zoe Clark, program director, Michigan Radio
- Laura Weber Davis, executive producer, Stateside
- Monique Stanton, president, Michigan League for Public Policy